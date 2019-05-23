Huawei's own OS system may be ready this year: Report

BEIJING: Chinese telecom giant Huawei says it could roll out its own operating system for smartphones and laptops in China by the autumn after the United States blacklisted the company, a report said on Thursday (May 23).

The international version of the system could be ready in the first or second quarter of 2020, said Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's consumer business, told US channel CNBC.

Advertisement

The company was dealt a blow this week with Google's decision to partially cut off Huawei devices from its Android OS following a US order banning the sale or transfer of American technology to the firm.

"Today, Huawei, we are still committed to Microsoft Windows and Google Android," Yu said. "But if we cannot use that, Huawei will prepare the plan B to use our own OS."

Huawei's Richard Yu said the international version of its operating system could be ready by mid-2020. (Photo: AFP/Josep Lago)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Global Times, a Chinese state-run daily, reported on Monday that the platform - named "HongMeng" - was undergoing trials and will gradually replace the Android system.

"We don't want to do this but we will forced to do that because of the US government. I think the US, this kind of thing, will also not only be bad news for us, but also bad news for the US companies because we support" US businesses, Yu told CNBC. "We don't want to do this but we have no other solution, no other choice."

The US Commerce Department, which added Huawei and 68 of its affiliates to an "entity list" last week, on Monday announced a 90-day reprieve, allowing some services to continue.