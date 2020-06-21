Huawei to receive planning permission to build US$494m facility in UK: Report

LONDON: Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies is expected to receive planning permission this week to build a 400-million-pound (US$494.24-million) research and development centre in Britain's Sawston village, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The facility, 7 miles (11 km) from Cambridge, will be built for researching and developing chips for use in broadband, according to the report.

The South Cambridgeshire District Council has been advised to approve the company's application in full, the newspaper reported.

