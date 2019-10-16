Huawei's revenue rises 24.4per cent in first three quarters of 2019

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the Chinese technology giant blacklisted by the U.S. government, said revenue grew 24.4per cent in the first three quarters of 2019 to 610.8 billion yuan (US$86 billion).

SHENZHEN: Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the Chinese technology giant blacklisted by the U.S. government, said revenue grew 24.4per cent in the first three quarters of 2019 to 610.8 billion yuan (US$86 billion).

It shipped more than 185 million smartphones in the same period, up 26per cent year-on-year, a company statement said. It did not provide figures for the third quarter alone.

The company said in August that while the impact of U.S. trade restrictions will be less than initially feared, the curbs could push its smartphone unit's revenue lower by about US$10 billion this year.

Huawei is the world's biggest maker of telecom network equipment and the second-largest smartphone maker.

Huawei reported a 23.2per cent rise in first-half revenue in July.

(Reporting by David Kirton in Shenzhen and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

