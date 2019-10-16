Huawei's third-quarter revenue rises 24.4per cent: Global Times

Third-quarter revenue for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the Chinese technology giant blacklisted by the U.S. government, grew 24.4per cent from the same period a year earlier, according to the Global Times.

REUTERS: Third-quarter revenue for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the Chinese technology giant blacklisted by the U.S. government, grew 24.4per cent from the same period a year earlier, according to the Global Times.

The state-backed newspaper also said Huawei shipped more than 185 million smartphones in the first three quarters of 2019, up 26per cent year-on-year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company said in August that while the impact of U.S. trade restrictions will be less than initially feared, the curbs could push its smartphone unit's revenue lower by about US$10 billion this year.

Huawei is the world's biggest maker of telecom network equipment and the second-largest smartphone maker.

(Reporting by David Kirton in Shenzhen; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)