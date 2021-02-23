Huawei saw 'slight' growth in challenging 2020, chairman says

Huawei Technologies saw slight growth in its 2020 performance, in line with its expectations, the company's rotating Chairman Ken Hu said at an industry event held in Shanghai on Tuesday.

Shanghai, China: Huawei Technologies saw slight growth in its 2020 performance, in line with its expectations, the company's rotating Chairman Ken Hu said at an industry event held in Shanghai on Tuesday.

Hu was speaking at the Shanghai Mobile World Congress, where earlier that day an official with the Ministry of Information and Information Technology said that China has so far spent more than 260 billion yuan (US$40.27 billion)in building its 5G network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Kim Coghill)