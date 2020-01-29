Huawei says it welcomes EU guidelines on 5G security
Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei on Wednesday welcomed the European Union's 5G guidelines that are likely to limit its business in Europe, but which fall short of a U.S. call for a total ban.
"This non-biased and fact-based approach towards 5G security allows Europe to have a more secure and faster 5G network," Huawei said in a statement.
