Huawei says to defend double-digit smartphone market share in Germany

BERLIN: Huawei expects to have a smartphone market share in Germany of more than 10per cent in the fourth quarter, a senior executive said on Wednesday, adding that its new Mate 40 Pro premium device would ship from next week.

The Chinese smartphone maker has commanded a market share in Germany of 13per cent in the current year to date, despite U.S. trade restrictions that have affected its chip supplies, William Tian, head of Huawei's consumer business in Germany, told a briefing.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)