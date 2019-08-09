Huawei says tough to meet top smartphone vendor goal due to US curbs

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei device is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei device is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
SHENZHEN/HONG KONG: China's Huawei Technologies said on Friday (Aug 9) it would be difficult for the firm to meet its previous goal of becoming the world's biggest smartphone maker by shipments this year due to US curbs imposed in May.

The company would have been able to ship 300 million smartphones this year without such restrictions, Richard Yu, head of Huawei's consumer business group, told a developers' conference held in Dongguan in southern China, where Huawei has built a lavish new campus modelled after European towns.

