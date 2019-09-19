Huawei seeks to upstage Apple with Mate 30 smartphone launch

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Huawei launched its Mate 30 range of smartphones on Thursday, saying its cameras were superior, its wraparound screen brighter and its dimensions more compact than Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max launched last week.

Huawei's top salesman Richard Yu showcased the Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 devices at a glitzy launch event in Munich, Germany.

"It's got a large screen but it's very compact in your hand," he said.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Alexander Smith)