Huawei Technologies posts 23per cent first half revenue growth amid US sanctions

China's Huawei Technologies said on Tuesday revenue in the first half of the year grew 23.2per cent - faster than a year ago - despite an intense U.S. campaign against it that ultimately became a trade ban from mid-May.

FILE PHOTO: Workers sit at the Huawei stand at the Mobile Expo in Bangkok
FILE PHOTO: Workers sit at the Huawei stand at the Mobile Expo in Bangkok, Thailand May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Unlisted Huawei, which only started disclosing quarterly results this year, said revenue in the first half rose to 401.3 billion yuan (US$58.28 billion) from 325.7 billion a year ago, with smartphone shipments reaching 118 million units, up 24per cent.

Huawei's supply chain was significantly disrupted when it was put on a trade blacklist by Washington in mid-May. The U.S. government alleges it is a national security risk as its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy, which Huawei has repeatedly denied.

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Additional Reporting by Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

