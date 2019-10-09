Huawei welcomes EU report on 5G networks, ready to work to make them safe

Huawei Technologies on Wednesday welcomed a European Union strategy statement on 5G mobile networks, saying it was ready to work with its partners to ensure they are secure.

BERLIN: Huawei Technologies on Wednesday welcomed a European Union strategy statement on 5G mobile networks, saying it was ready to work with its partners to ensure they are secure.

"This exercise is an important step towards developing a common approach to cybersecurity and delivering safe networks for the 5G era," a Huawei spokesman said.

"We are pleased to note that the EU delivered on its commitment to take an evidence-based approach, thoroughly analysing risks rather than targeting specific countries or actors."

