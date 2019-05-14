Huawei willing to sign 'no-spy' agreements with governments: chairman

Huawei is willing to sign no-spy agreements with governments, including Britain, the Chinese telecommunications company's chairman said on Tuesday as the United States pressures European countries to shun the firm over spying concerns.

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen at a bus stop in Mexico City
FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen at a bus stop in Mexico City, Mexico February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo
Washington has told allies not to use Huawei's technology to build new 5G telecommunications networks because of worries it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying, an accusation the firm has denied.

“We are willing to sign no-spy agreements with governments, including the UK government, to commit ourselves to making our equipment meet the no-spy, no-backdoors standard,” Liang Hua told a London conference via an interpreter.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Costas Pitas)

Source: Reuters

