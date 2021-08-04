Hugo Boss expects recovery to continue through 2021

German fashion house Hugo Boss said it expected a rebound in its business to continue in the second half of the year as sales almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter.

"We are well prepared to further drive our business recovery also in the second half of the year," said new Chief Executive Daniel Grieder, the former Tommy Hilfiger boss who is due to present his strategy later on Wednesday.

Hugo Boss, which had already reported preliminary second-quarter results last month, said sales were just 4per cent below levels recorded in 2019 and just 3per cent down in the Asia-Pacific region, where sales jumped 51per cent in the quarter.

It reiterated that it expects currency-adjusted group sales in fiscal year 2021 to increase by between 30per cent and 35per cent.

