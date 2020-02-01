Hulu CEO Randy Freer steps down

REUTERS: Walt Disney Co said Hulu Chief Executive Officer Randy Freer was stepping down on Friday, as Disney integrates Hulu's operations with its direct to consumer and international business.

Earlier last year, Disney had said it would take full control of the Hulu service in a deal with Comcast Corp , as it vies for a bigger piece of the global video streaming market dominated by companies such as Netflix Inc.

Disney launched its own streaming service Disney+ on Nov. 12 and reached 10 million sign-ups on its first day.

