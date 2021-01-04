Hundreds of Google employees in United States form workers' union

Business

Hundreds of Google employees in United States form workers' union

Over 200 Google employees in the United States have formed a union, the elected union leaders wrote in a New York Times opinion piece on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Over 200 Google employees in the United States have formed a union, the elected union leaders wrote in a New York Times opinion piece on Monday.

"Alphabet Workers Union" aims to ensure that employees work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination, the union heads wrote https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/04/opinion/google-union.html.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark