Hurricane-related shut-ins curb 82% of oil, 59% of natural gas output in US Gulf of Mexico, regulator says

HOUSTON: US energy companies continued to restaff offshore oil and gas production facilities in the US Gulf of Mexico on Saturday (Aug 29), according to data released by the US Department of Interior.

There were 122 facilities that were reoccupied, the data showed. Crude oil production was down 82 per cent, or 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) and natural gas production was off 59 per cent, or 1.6 billion cubic feet per day (mmcfd), it said.

There were 189 platforms or drilling rigs in the US Gulf of Mexico that remains unmanned early Saturday, it reported, down from 310 unoccupied facilities on Wednesday.

