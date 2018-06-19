High Court grants Hyflux six-month reprieve from creditors

SINGAPORE: Water treatment firm Hyflux's application for an extended six-month moratorium has been given the green light by the High Court on Tuesday (Jun 19), as the company said it is in preliminary talks with more than 20 interested parties for rescue financing of up to S$200 million.

The company also remains in discussion with interested buyers for its Tuaspring Integrated Water and Power Project, its lawyers from WongPartnership said in court.

Apart from seeking new sources of liquidity and continuing attempts to divest key assets, Hyflux is also looking at a consent solicitation exercise for holders of its notes and perpetual instruments.



For the consent solicitation exercise, it could include an extension of the maturity of the notes, as well as a deferment and reduction of the coupon payments on both the notes and perpetual securities.

There could also be a waiver of all defaults that have occurred prior to the proposal of the consent solicitation exercise for both the notes and perpetual securities.

A scheme of arrangement may also be proposed for a waiver of all defaults or events of default that have occurred prior to the proposal of the scheme of arrangement, and a term out of any liabilities which may have fallen due or which may have been accelerated prior to the proposal.

It is also looking to partner the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) to hold townhall meetings on Jul 19 and 20. Investors will be grouped accordingly and given specific meeting timings.



These steps will help Hyflux to emerge with a “more manageable debt load”, said its lawyers as they laid out the case for the company to be granted a six-month reprieve. If the moratorium was not granted, the company could “run out of available cash in four to five weeks”, WongPartnership's Manoj Pillay Sandrasegara said.

The arguments put forth include a longer time needed for the company to divest key assets such as Tuaspring, which should not be rushed into a sale.

A short runway and repeated applications for extensions will also create uncertainty and discourage third-party financiers from supporting the company, Hyflux's lawyers said.

They added that a six-month moratorium will give the company “a strong platform” to properly engage its diverse stakeholders, which include banks, trade creditors, as well as retail investors that number 34,000.

But it was not all without objections. Lawyers representing some of Hyflux’s biggest creditors argued that Hyflux should not be granted a longer moratorium of six months.

A lawyer from TSMP Law Corporation representing Mizuho Bank said a shorter moratorium of two to three months will be “reasonable” for Hyflux to engage in further discussions with various stakeholders. Mizuho is Hyflux’s second biggest creditor.

KFW IPEX-Bank also stated its case for a shorter moratorium, with a lawyer from Cavenagh Law noting that the bank might support an extension of the moratorium if it sees progress on the outcomes.

While granting the six-month moratorium, the court ordered Hyflux to provide an update of its reorganisation plans at the three-month mark, with a status conference to be held two weeks after that.



RETAIL INVESTORS WANT ANSWERS

The recent troubles at Hyflux have caught many mom-and-pop investors off guard, with the company’s shares and related securities being halted from trading since May 21. The SGX-listed counter last changed hands at S$0.21 on May 18 before the trading halt. Year to date, it has fallen 45 per cent.



A handful of retail investors turned up at the court hearing on Tuesday. One of them is Mr Martin Lee who holds Hyflux’s preference shares, perpetual securities and ordinary shares.

“I’m here just to see how it goes and what’s the outcome of this,” he told Channel NewsAsia, noting that many investors like him have been surprised at the company’s financial situation.

Commenting on the townhall meeting that Hyflux is aiming to hold for investors, he said: “There’s a lot of uncertainty and we want answers.”

The court hearing comes after Hyflux and five of its subsidiaries on May 22 applied to the High Court to begin a reorganisation of its debt and businesses.

In a statement, it cited “prolonged weakness” in Singapore’s power market for its financial woes, which has led to “short-term liquidity constraints”.

The homegrown firm had described the move to seek court protection from creditors as necessary to “protect its operations while it seeks to reorganise its businesses and liabilities”.

According to an affidavit filed by Hyflux CEO and founder Olivia Lum on Jun 14, Hyflux is attempting to secure “rescue financing in the region of S$200 million”.

This can be utilised for the construction costs of ongoing projects, including the TuasOne waste-to-energy (WTE) project, and for the group to continue to secure new projects for the future that require capital expenditures.

At present, non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) are being negotiated with more than 20 interested potential rescue financiers and strategic investors, with another seven having executed these NDAs.

The NDAs will form the basis for initial discussions and access to a limited data room, said Ms Lum. If interested potential rescue financiers are interested in pursuing a concrete arrangement, parties will proceed to a more advanced stage of discussions where more documents and information will be released.

The statement submitted to court as part of Hyflux’s application for a six-month moratorium also included details about the company’s current debt load.

The total bank debt for the entire Hyflux Group stands at about S$1.84 billion, with subordinated debt of S$900 million. The latter includes S$400 million of preference shares and S$500 million of perpetual securities. This excludes the medium-term notes totalling S$265 million.

