Former HR manager of Hyflux subsidiary Hydrochem charged with corruption

SINGAPORE: A former HR manager of Hyflux subsidiary Hydrochem was charged with three counts of corruption on Wednesday (Jun 3).

Khoo Chen Ee, a 36-year-old permanent resident, was accused of corruptly accepting and agreeing to accept about S$7,000 from Elumalai Selvakumar, a director of Leeds HR Solution.

The money was given as “rewards for furthering the business interest of Leeds with Hydrochem”, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said.

Hydrochem is the predecessor of Hyflux and was set up in 1989 by founder and CEO Olivia Lum.

It became a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyflux when Hyflux was incorporated in March 2000. In December that year, Hyflux was publicly listed.

Hyflux said on Wednesday that Khoo resigned and left Hydrochem in December 2018.

"Khoo is no longer an employee with Hydrochem," a spokesperson said.

CPIB said on Wednesday that Singapore takes a serious view against corruption.

"Any person who is convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000 or sentenced to imprisonment of up to five years, or to both."

Separately, the police's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) said on Tuesday evening that they have launched a joint investigation into Hyflux and its current and former directors for suspected false and misleading statements and breaches of disclosure rules, as well as potential non-compliance with accounting standards.

Earlier on Wednesday, Middle Eastern investor Utico said it "remains committed" to a S$400 million rescue deal with Hyflux.