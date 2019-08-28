Hyflux says definitive agreement not reached with Utico

SINGAPORE: Indebted water treatment firm Hyflux on Wednesday (Aug 28) said that it has not entered into a definitive agreement with Utico FZC, clarifying an announcement made the previous day by the United Arab Emirates-based utility firm.

On Tuesday, Utico said it had agreed to a restructuring deal with Hyflux, giving it 88 per cent of the company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The company wishes to clarify that the definitive agreement has not been entered into by both parties, pending resolution on certain final outstanding issues in the draft definitive agreement," said Hyflux in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday night.

"The company and Utico are however in highly advanced discussions and will continue to engage with each other with a view to resolving such final outstanding issues and finalising and entering into the definitive agreement as soon as possible."

Utico had signalled its interest in Hyflux as early as May. The deal would see Utico take an 88 per cent equity stake in Hyflux for S$300 million as equity and S$100 million as a shareholder loan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Utico also intends to offer the cash equivalent of a 4 per cent stake in the enlarged Utico group, plus additional cash to the holders of Hyflux preference shares and perpetual securities.