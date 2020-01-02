Hyundai, Kia see 2020 sales rebound after missing target in 2019

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors said on Thursday their combined 2019 global sales were 7.19 million vehicles, short of their target of 7.6 million vehicles.

SEOUL: South Korea's Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors expect their combined sales to rise 5per cent in 2020, after missing their annual target for five years in a row.

The South Korean automakers reported a 3per cent drop in their combined global 2019 sales to 7.19 million vehicles, lagging their target to sell 7.6 million vehicles.

The duo's sales have slumped in China, the world's biggest auto market, offsetting a recovery in the United States where sales have been underpinned by demand for its new sport utility vehicles and a favorable currency exchange rate.

Hyundai and Kia, which together ranked fifth in global vehicle sales, will slip to sixth place after a planned merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA .

Hyundai Motor shares fell 2.1per cent prior to the announcement, while Kia Motors stocks dropped 4.1per cent.

