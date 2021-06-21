Hyundai completes Boston Dynamics purchase from SoftBank

SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group had completed the acquisition of robotics firm Boston Dynamics from the Japanese conglomerate.

TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group had completed the acquisition of robotics firm Boston Dynamics from the Japanese conglomerate.

The deal, which was announced last December and valued the maker of the "Spot" robot at US$1.1 billion, gives Hyundai an 80per cent stake with SoftBank retaining the remaining 20per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Heavens)