Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors settle US lawsuit over engine defects

Business

South Korea's Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors agreed to resolve class action litigation with U.S. owners of certain vehicles equipped with Theta II gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines, the companies said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor is pictured at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 17, 2019.

SEOUL: South Korea's Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors agreed to resolve class action litigation with U.S. owners of certain vehicles equipped with Theta II gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines, the companies said on Friday.

The settlement provides cash compensation options, lifetime warranties, free inspection and repair of the covered engines, as well as installation of a software update to boost their safety and performance, the companies said in a statement.

