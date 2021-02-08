Hyundai Motor, Kia say they are not in talks with Apple on autonomous car development

Business

Hyundai Motor, Kia say they are not in talks with Apple on autonomous car development

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp said on Monday they are not in talks with Apple Inc on developing autonomous vehicles.

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo/File Photo

Shares of Hyundai and Kia dropped as much as 8.4per cent and 13.3per cent respectively.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

