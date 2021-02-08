Hyundai Motor, Kia say they are not in talks with Apple on autonomous car development

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SEOUL: South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp said on Monday they are not in talks with Apple Inc on developing autonomous vehicles.

Shares of Hyundai and Kia dropped as much as 8.4per cent and 13.3per cent respectively.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)