Hyundai Motor CEO says capacity cuts being considered at China plants - sources
Hyundai Motor Co's is considering cutting capacity at its Chinese factories, the automaker's Chief Executive Lee Won-hee said, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Co's is considering cutting capacity at its Chinese factories, the automaker's Chief Executive Lee Won-hee said, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Lee made the comments at a meeting with analysts and investors on Wednesday, the people who attended the event told Reuters.
A Hyundai Motor spokesperson did not have an immediate comment.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)