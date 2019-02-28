Hyundai Motor CEO says capacity cuts being considered at China plants - sources

Hyundai Motor Co's is considering cutting capacity at its Chinese factories, the automaker's Chief Executive Lee Won-hee said, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Co's is considering cutting capacity at its Chinese factories, the automaker's Chief Executive Lee Won-hee said, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Lee made the comments at a meeting with analysts and investors on Wednesday, the people who attended the event told Reuters.

Advertisement

A Hyundai Motor spokesperson did not have an immediate comment.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)