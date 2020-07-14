Hyundai Motor Group head says Hyundai, Kia to sell one million EVs in 2025
Hyundai Motor Group leader Euisun Chung said on Tuesday flagship Hyundai Motor and sister company Kia Motors aim to sell 1 million electric vehicles (EVs) in 2025, together targeting over 10per cent of global market share of EVs.
SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Group leader Euisun Chung said on Tuesday flagship Hyundai Motor and sister company Kia Motors aim to sell 1 million electric vehicles (EVs) in 2025, together targeting over 10per cent of global market share of EVs.
Hyundai Motor plans to launch a next-generation electric vehicle with a driving range of 450 kilometres per charge and charging time of 20 minutes or less, Chung said in a televised video message.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)