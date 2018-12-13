Hyundai Motor Group to provide suppliers with US$1.5 billion in funding

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co plans to provide funding worth 1.7 trillion won (US$1.5 billion) to stabilize management of its suppliers, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The funding is designed to also support research and development and innovation by the suppliers.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang)