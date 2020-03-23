Hyundai Motor heir apparent buys US$15 million shares in automaker, parts affiliate

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Group's heir apparent Euisun Chung bought shares in automaker Hyundai Motor and parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis for a combined 19 billion won (US$15 million), according to stock exchange filings.

Chung bought 139,000 shares in Hyundai Motor for 68,435 won each, raising his stake to 1.86 per cent from 1.81 per cent.

He acquired 72,552 Hyundai Mobis shares for 130,789 won each, picking up a 0.08per cent stake.

