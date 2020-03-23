Hyundai Motor heir apparent buys US$15 million shares in automaker, parts affiliate

Euisun Chung, Vice Chairman of Hyundai, speaks at the introduction of the 2017 Hyundai Genesis G90
FILE PHOTO - Euisun Chung, Vice Chairman of Hyundai, speaks at the introduction of the 2017 Hyundai Genesis G90 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Group's heir apparent Euisun Chung bought shares in automaker Hyundai Motor and parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis for a combined 19 billion won (US$15 million), according to stock exchange filings.

Chung bought 139,000 shares in Hyundai Motor for 68,435 won each, raising his stake to 1.86 per cent from 1.81 per cent.

He acquired 72,552 Hyundai Mobis shares for 130,789 won each, picking up a 0.08per cent stake.

Source: Reuters

