Hyundai Motor's May sales down 39per cent as virus hits auto demand
South Korea's Hyundai Motor said on Monday its provisional May sales fell 39per cent on year to 217,510 vehicles globally, as the impact of COVID-19 continued to hit global auto demand in key markets.
