Hyundai Motor's May sales down 39per cent as virus hits auto demand

South Korea's Hyundai Motor said on Monday its provisional May sales fell 39per cent on year to 217,510 vehicles globally, as the impact of COVID-19 continued to hit global auto demand in key markets.

FILE PHOTO - An employee wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) waits for custormers next to a Hyundai Motor's vehicle at Hyundai Motor Studio in Goyang, South Korea, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL: South Korea's Hyundai Motor said on Monday its provisional May sales fell 39per cent on year to 217,510 vehicles globally, as the impact of COVID-19 continued to hit global auto demand in key markets.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

