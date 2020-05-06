Hyundai Motor sales down 57% amid coronavirus pandemic

FILE PHOTO: An employee wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) waits for custormers next to a Hyundai Motor's vehicle at Hyundai Motor Studio in Goyang, South Korea, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
SEOUL: South Korea's Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday its provisional April sales fell 57 per cent on year to 159,079 vehicles globally, as the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to curb its spread sharply contracted auto demand and dealership traffic.

Hyundai Motor said last month it expects only a modest recovery in Chinese auto demand and weak sales elsewhere this year after the coronavirus pandemic caused first-quarter vehicle sales to tumble 18 per cent.

Source: Reuters

