Hyundai Motor says considers suspending its first factory in China

Hyundai Motor Co is considering suspending its first Chinese plant, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Co is considering suspending its first Chinese plant, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

A Hyundai spokesman confirmed the company is considering suspending the plant when contacted by Reuters.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, South Korea's Korea Economic Daily reported the company will shut its first factory in China as early as next month.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Hayoung Choi; editing by Christian Schmollinger)