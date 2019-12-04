Hyundai Motor says to invest US$52 billion over six years

Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it planned to invest about 61.1 trillion won (US$51.81 billion) between 2020 and 2025.

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it planned to invest about 61.1 trillion won (US$51.81 billion) between 2020 and 2025.

Of the total, the South Korean company will spend about 20 trillion won on future technologies such as autonomous vehicles, it said in a regulatory filing.

