Hyundai Motor to recall Kona EV and other electric vehicles in S Korea

Hyundai Motor Co will recall 26,699 electric vehicles including Kona EVs in South Korea due to potential fire risks, South Korea's transport ministry said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Hyundai Kona Electric at the Bangkok International Motor Show
The Hyundai Kona Electric is seen at the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

The recall will replace the vehicles' battery systems and applies to 25,083 Kona EVs, starting March 29, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters

