Hyundai Motor to recall Kona EV and other electric vehicles in S Korea

Hyundai Motor Co will recall 26,699 electric vehicles including Kona EVs in South Korea due to potential fire risks, South Korea's transport ministry said on Wednesday.

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Co will recall 26,699 electric vehicles including Kona EVs in South Korea due to potential fire risks, South Korea's transport ministry said on Wednesday.

The recall will replace the vehicles' battery systems and applies to 25,083 Kona EVs, starting March 29, the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edwina Gibbs)