Hyundai's US sales rise 5per cent in September

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday its U.S. sales rose 5per cent in September, led by a quick recovery in demand for its high-profit SUVs.

REUTERS: South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday its U.S. sales rose 5per cent in September, led by a quick recovery in demand for its high-profit SUVs.

The automaker said sales in September rose to 54,790 vehicles, compared with 51,951 units in the same month in 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sales volume for Hyundai's Palisade and Santa Fe SUVs jumped 38.5per cent to a total of 16,307 vehicles.

Consumer demand for high-profit SUVs and pickup trucks in the United States has recovered rapidly since spring after hitting a pandemic-fueled bottom in April, pushing automakers to ramp up production and boost lean inventories at dealerships.

Hyundai's third-quarter sales, however, fell 1per cent to 170,828 vehicles.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Advertisement