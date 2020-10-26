South Korea's Hyundai Motor swings to net loss in third quarter, misses consensus

SEOUL: South Korea's Hyundai Motor said on Monday (Oct 26) it swung to a net loss in the July to September quarter, missing analysts' estimates by a large margin as a charge related to engine issues weighed on earnings.

Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest automaker when combined with affiliate Kia Motors Corp, reported a net loss of 336 billion won (US$297.72 million) for the third quarter, far below the 1 trillion won profit average of 12 analyst estimates complied by Refinitiv.

Advertisement