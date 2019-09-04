IATA 'worried' about regulatory discrepancy over Boeing 737 MAX

International Air Transport Association Director General Alexandre de Juniac is "worried" about the discrepancy among global regulators with regard to the process of re-approving Boeing Co's grounded 737 MAX for flight and the precedent it may set for future aircraft programs.

CHICAGO: International Air Transport Association Director General Alexandre de Juniac is "worried" about the discrepancy among global regulators with regard to the process of re-approving Boeing Co's grounded 737 MAX for flight and the precedent it may set for future aircraft programs.

The MAX was grounded worldwide in March after two fatal crashes within a span of five months.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)