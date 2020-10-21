Iberdrola, PNM to create US$20 billion US clean powerhouse

Spanish renewable energy firm Iberdrola announced plans to expand in the United States on Wednesday with a deal to buy utility PNM Resources through its U.S. unit Avangrid worth US$8.3 billion including debt.

MADRID: Spain's Iberdrola announced a deal worth US$8.3 billion including debt on Wednesday, adding PNM Resources to its Avangrid business to create the third-largest U.S. renewable energy operator.

Absorbing PNM into Avangrid will create an operator present in 24 states, Iberdrola said, and bring together firms with a combined market value topping US$20 billion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the deal was being discussed.

PNM's board unanimously approved the US$4.3 billion offer to its shareholders of US$50.3 per share, the filing said. Iberdrola expects the deal to close in 2021 and start boosting financial results from the first year.

Green energy targets and increasing investor interest in protecting the environment have buoyed Iberdrola and other renewables-focused utilities.

The pandemic has also seen U.S. utilities look harder at consolidation to cut costs and spur investment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Active in New Mexico and Texas, PNM gives Avangrid a route to expand its regulated business beyond the U.S. northeast.

PNM could also benefit from Avangrid's renewables experience as it works to cut emissions. A plan has now been approved to close its coal-fired San Juan plant in 2022, Iberdrola said.

Iberdrola said the merged company would have assets worth US$40 billion, generate core earnings of around US$2.5 billion and net profit of US$850 million.

This is Iberdrola's eighth deal this year as part of a 10 billion euro (US$11.85 billion) investment drive of which it has already spent more than 6.6 billion euros. It has shopped for assets in France, Australia and Japan.

Advertisement

CEO Ignacio Galan said his strategy consisted of: "Friendly transactions, focused on regulated businesses and renewable energy, in countries with good credit ratings and legal and regulatory stability, offering opportunities for future growth".

Separately on Wednesday, Iberdrola reported nine-month net profit growth of 4.7per cent and said it still expected growth of mid to high-single digit in 2020.

Iberdrola's Madrid-listed shares were down around 0.5per cent against a broader market 0.14per cent lower at 0753 GMT.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)