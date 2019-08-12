Iberdrola to sell 40per cent stake in UK wind project for 1.6 billion pounds
Spanish energy firm Iberdrola has agreed to sell a 40per cent share in British offshore wind project East Anglia One to the Green Investment Group, it said on Monday.
Iberdrola will receive 1.63 billion pounds (US$2 billion) for the 40per cent stake, it said.
When East Anglia One is operational in 2020 it will be one of the world's largest wind farms, with a capacity of 714 megawatts or enough power 600,000 homes.
The Green Investment Group is part of the Macquarie group .
The completion of the transaction is subject to authorization from the Crown Estate.
(US$1 = 0.8290 pounds)
