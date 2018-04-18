IBM full-year profit forecast misses, shares fall

International Business Machines Corp reported a 5 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, benefiting from its shift to cloud computing and security services.

IBM said it continues to expect adjusted earnings per share of at least US$13.80, while analysts were expecting US$13.83.

Net profit fell to US$1.68 billion, or US$1.81 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from US$1.75 billion, or US$1.85 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue grew 5 percent to US$19.07 billion, benefiting from its shift to cloud computing and security services.

Excluding items, the company earned US$2.45 per share, beating the analyst average estimate of US$2.42, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

