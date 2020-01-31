IBM long-term CEO Ginni Rometty to step down; Arvind Krishna to succeed

IBM long-term CEO Ginni Rometty to step down; Arvind Krishna to succeed

International Business Machines Corp said on Thursday its long-time chief executive officer Ginni Rometty was stepping down from the role and will be succeeded by the head of its cloud business Arvind Krishna, effective April.

FILE PHOTO: 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos
FILE PHOTO: Chairman, President and CEO of IBM Ginni Rometty attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
Rometty will continue as executive chairman of the board and will retire at the end of the year, the company said.

