IBM names Martin Schroeter as CEO of spin-off unit

International Business Machines on Thursday named Martin Schroeter as chief executive officer of the new public company to be created after the separation of itsinfrastructure services unit, effective Jan. 15.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

