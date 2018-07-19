IBM quarterly revenue tops estimates

International Business Machines Corp on Wednesday reported second-quarter revenue that beat analysts' expectations as it benefited from growth in higher-margin businesses including cybersecurity and cloud computing.

REUTERS: International Business Machines Corp on Wednesday reported second-quarter revenue that beat analysts' expectations as it benefited from growth in higher-margin businesses including cybersecurity and cloud computing.

Net income rose to US$2.4 billion, or US$2.61 per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from US$2.33 billion, or US$2.48 per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Revenue rose nearly 4 percent to US$20 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$19.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)