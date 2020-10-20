IBM revenue edges past estimates on cloud strength

NEW YORK: International Business Machines edged past Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday (Oct 19), bolstered by higher demand for its cloud computing services from companies speeding up their digital shift due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The results come just weeks after Big Blue surprised investors with its announcement of splitting itself into two public companies, placing big bets on cloud computing to drive its future growth.

"We continue to see a very strong pattern in acceleration of our clients' digital transformation ... We are seeing that play out in our Red Hat business," Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Reuters.

Kavanaugh said some clients continued to cut or delay spending due to the pandemic, contributing to a 5 per cent sales decline in its global business services unit.

IBM's total revenue fell 2.6 per cent to US$17.56 billion in the reported quarter, but was slightly above analysts' estimates of US$17.54 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Excluding the impact from currency and business divestitures, sales declined 3.1 per cent.

Revenue from the cloud business, previously headed by IBM's new boss Arvind Krishna, rose 19 per cent to US$6 billion in the third quarter.

Krishna took over as chief executive officer from Ginni Rometty in April.

The company's net income rose to US$1.7 billion, or US$1.89 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from US$1.67 billion, or US$1.87 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned US$2.58 per share, which was in line with analysts' estimates.

