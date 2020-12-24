IBM will pay US$24.25 million to resolve FCC probes

IBM Corp has agreed to pay US$24.25 million to resolve a pair of investigations by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)over subsidies awarded to connect schools and libraries to broadband.

IBM's payment will resolve two FCC investigations that have spanned nearly 15 years over its alleged violations of "E-Rate" program rules in connection with New York City and El Paso school districts. Under the agreement, IBM agreed to return US$24.25 million to the Universal Service Fund that funds the E-Rate program, but did not admit wrongdoing.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)