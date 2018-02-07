Icahn calls US stock market nosedive 'rumblings of an earthquake': CNBC

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn warned on Tuesday that investors have exposure to "way too many derivatives" and called the stock market's nosedive just "rumblings of an earthquake."

FILE PHOTO: Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S. on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

"The market is really not a place for the average person to be playing around with derivatives," Icahn said on CNBC.

(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Richard Chang)

