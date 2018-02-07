Icahn calls US stock market nosedive 'rumblings of an earthquake': CNBC

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn warned on Tuesday that investors have exposure to "way too many derivatives" and called the stock market's nosedive just "rumblings of an earthquake."

"The market is really not a place for the average person to be playing around with derivatives," Icahn said on CNBC.

