Icahn opposes new directors chosen by Occidental CEO

Business

Icahn opposes new directors chosen by Occidental CEO

Activist investor Carl Icahn on Wednesday opposed the appointment of two new directors picked by Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub for Occidental Petroleum Corp's board.

FILE PHOTO: Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network&apos;s Neil Cavuto show in New Yo
FILE PHOTO: Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S. on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Activist investor Carl Icahn on Wednesday opposed the appointment of two new directors picked by Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub for Occidental Petroleum Corp's board.

"As large stockholders, we are very concerned with the situation at Occidental Petroleum," Icahn said in a letter to shareholders. (https://bit.ly/32afztl)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark