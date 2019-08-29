Icahn opposes new directors chosen by Occidental CEO

Activist investor Carl Icahn on Wednesday opposed the appointment of two new directors picked by Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub for Occidental Petroleum Corp's board.

REUTERS: Activist investor Carl Icahn on Wednesday opposed the appointment of two new directors picked by Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub for Occidental Petroleum Corp's board.

"As large stockholders, we are very concerned with the situation at Occidental Petroleum," Icahn said in a letter to shareholders. (https://bit.ly/32afztl)

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)