Icahn says he has a 'large position' in Newell: CNBC
Carl Icahn has built a "large position" in sharpie maker Newell Brands Inc , the activist investor told CNBC in an interview, and said that the company's stock undervalued.
Icahn did not disclose the amount of his stake.
The move comes a couple of weeks after Starboard Value LP, which owns about 4 percent of Newell, expressed concerns about the company's underperformance.
The company's shares were up 3.2 percent at US$26.52 in afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)