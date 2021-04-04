Icahn taps Kekedjian to be CEO of Icahn Enterprises - WSJ

Former General Electric Co executive Aris Kekedjian will on Monday be named Chief Executive Officer of Icahn Enterprises LP, activist investor Carl Icahn told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

