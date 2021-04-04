Icahn taps Kekedjian to be CEO of Icahn Enterprises - WSJ

Business

Icahn taps Kekedjian to be CEO of Icahn Enterprises - WSJ

Former General Electric Co executive Aris Kekedjian will on Monday be named Chief Executive Officer of Icahn Enterprises LP, activist investor Carl Icahn told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

FILE PHOTO: Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Source: Reuters

