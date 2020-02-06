ICE profit drops 27per cent on weak growth in transaction and clearing unit

Intercontinental Exchange Inc , which owns the New York Stock Exchange, reported a 27per cent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by muted growth in its transaction and clearing business.

Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, fell nearly 1per cent to US$1.30 billion, in line with analysts' expectations, as weak transaction and clearing business offset a rise in revenue at its data services unit.

NYSE-owner ICE has been focusing more on more stable business like data services, moving away from market-dependent services, in a bid to minimize the impact of volatility swings.

The company said revenue from its data and listing unit, which includes pricing, analytics and exchange data feeds and connectivity, rose to US$672 million from US$651 million.

Revenue from the transaction and clearing unit fell 3.2per cent to US$626 million in the quarter.

Net income attributable to the company fell to US$448 million, or 80 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$611 million, or US$1.07 per share, a year earlier.

The company reported an adjusted profit of 95 cents per share, in line with average analysts' estimates.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and John McCrank in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)