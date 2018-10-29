NTUC starts new association for ICT professionals

SINGAPORE: Infocomm Technology (ICT) professionals will get a helping hand from the labour movement through an initiative called the Tech Talent Assembly (TTAB).



The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) said this is aimed at helping ICT professionals network, collaborate and upgrade skills in areas such as cybersecurity, data analytics and cloud technology.



Advertisement

According to NTUC, there are about 180,000 ICT professionals in Singapore, and it expects around 50,000 more in the next few years.



TTAB, which will charge a monthly fee of S$9, hopes to attract members with benefits and programmes such as sandboxing sessions aimed at providing a conducive environment for companies and ICT professionals to work on projects.



TTAB will also set up a platform for ICT gigs to be listed. It said this will allow professionals the chance to develop skills and build up their portfolio for full-time employment.



Officially launched on Jul 19, the association is led by 14 executive committee members, who are veterans of the industry.



Advertisement

Advertisement

President of TTAB Ng Tiong Gee, who is also the chairman of Yellow Pages, has been in the IT industry for 30 years.



Responding to questions from Channel NewsAsia, Mr Ng said: "The speed of change (in the industry) is unprecedented, and companies are finding it very hard to find workers."



At the same time, he has observed that mid-career workers have difficulty securing a job, because "their skill sets are not relevant anymore".



"Part of what TTAB wants to do is to provide a platform to nurture (ICT professionals), and to give them opportunities to actually learn," said Mr Ng.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Speaking to the media at a visit to SAS - a data analytics solution provider on Monday (Oct 29), NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said: "NTUC is proactively positioning ICT workers and professionals for the coming opportunities.



"Where we are able, we want to provide the training support and the networking opportunities for all our ICT professionals. Whether they are currently employed or looking for employment."